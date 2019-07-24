Coastline Trust Co Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Msc Industrial Direct Company (MSM) Shorts Up By 10.6%

Coastline Trust Co decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 123,843 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 130,113 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $244.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 9.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM) had an increase of 10.6% in short interest. MSM’s SI was 1.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.6% from 1.35 million shares previously. With 315,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s short sellers to cover MSM’s short positions. The SI to Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 273,145 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Confluence Investment Management Lc has 354,281 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Country Trust National Bank & Trust invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bahl Gaynor reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Liability, a Us-based fund reported 91,750 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 29,042 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.22% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 233,701 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 6,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 16,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability owns 10,416 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05 million worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, February 7. 601 shares valued at $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles on Tuesday, January 29. On Friday, January 25 the insider KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, April 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc holds 3.89% or 279,429 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 6,690 shares. First Bank And Com Of Newtown owns 9,128 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highland Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 535,060 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 708,272 shares. Private Cap invested in 2.77% or 169,816 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc New York owns 31,530 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Lc accumulated 182,730 shares. Cumberland Advsr reported 5,550 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northrock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,317 shares. Indiana Tru Inv, Indiana-based fund reported 15,436 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 32,755 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co increased Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,725 shares to 34,680 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 8,985 shares and now owns 14,775 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.