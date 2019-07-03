Coastline Trust Co Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised by $658,735; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 343,605 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,904 shares to 15,915 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,590 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.07% or 18,887 shares. Excalibur Mgmt has invested 5.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rh Dinel Counsel Inc stated it has 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Granite Investment Prns accumulated 67,751 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 79,919 shares. 91,756 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Ca. Gabelli And Communication Inv Advisers holds 0.21% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,011 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca). 4,580 are owned by Signature Est & Inv Advsrs Limited Liability. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 85,072 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.2% or 7,364 shares. 31,749 were reported by Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,893 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sageworth Company owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,112 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 726,677 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.28% or 14,542 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Company reported 1,827 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares stated it has 609 shares. M Holding Secs Inc has 2,359 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,439 shares. Horizon Invs Lc stated it has 762 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd accumulated 44,230 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 17,000 shares. Franklin Street Nc stated it has 780 shares. Invesco stated it has 541,309 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay LP invested in 0.03% or 8,698 shares. Cap Guardian invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 9,068 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.27% or 24,736 shares in its portfolio.

