Coastline Trust Co Raised Universal Display (OLED) Stake by $468,920; Share Value Rose; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed by $5.08 Million Its Holding

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 338,078 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.71M market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 956,847 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

