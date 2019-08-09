Coastline Trust Co Raised Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding By $626,500; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Coastline Trust Co increased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 45.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 4,475 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 14,375 shares with $2.02M value, up from 9,900 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $30.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.91% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.06. About 916,546 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 93 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 122 cut down and sold their positions in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 47.58 million shares, down from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genesee & Wyoming Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 96 Increased: 53 New Position: 40.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation accumulated 340,754 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 30,549 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sns Fin Grp Incorporated Lc holds 12,056 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 106 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 3,882 shares. Advisory Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Natixis LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 17,097 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Covington Cap has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 29,566 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 327 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited holds 4,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.38% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Coastline Trust Co decreased Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) stake by 9,193 shares to 28,767 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) stake by 10,205 shares and now owns 59,704 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19000 highest and $13600 lowest target. $163.20’s average target is -8.86% below currents $179.06 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSI in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $160 target. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $148 target in Monday, February 11 report.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 9.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 544,276 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 4.58% invested in the company for 768,407 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 2.92% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 94,700 shares.