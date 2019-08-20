Coastline Trust Co Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Raised as Market Value Rose; As Gentherm (THRM) Stock Declined, Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 28,510 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 21,870 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 256,512 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Time the Markets Like an Investing Pro – August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.16 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Yorktown Research stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos reported 0.45% stake. Toth Advisory holds 0.86% or 41,038 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 257 shares. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,790 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,010 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 4,040 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma owns 1.03 million shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 8,555 shares. Advantage invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cypress Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 3,495 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock.