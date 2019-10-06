Coastline Trust Co Position in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Has Cut by $365,400 as Valuation Rose; Davis Capital Partners Cut Capital One Financial (COF) Position by $32.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 19,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 169.43% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares to 102,073 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.06% or 250 shares. Fil Ltd reported 11 shares. 7,243 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Westpac Banking stated it has 46,245 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability has 2.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Schroder Mngmt Group reported 10,633 shares stake. Heritage Mgmt Corp has invested 0.53% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.43 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mariner Lc invested in 5,816 shares. Tig Ltd reported 4.83 million shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 56,196 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 15,507 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 750,845 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. Weiss Multi reported 30,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 2,607 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 70,609 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 38,654 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lowe Brockenbrough & Company reported 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fulton Bancorp Na holds 9,872 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 12,805 shares. Chemung Canal Communications holds 0.53% or 25,199 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt invested in 5,255 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,349 shares. 15,259 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 368,419 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $31.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS).