Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $341,810 as Market Valuation Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined While Virtu Financial Trimmed Its Stake by $1.39 Million

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 53,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,992 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 110,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.13M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,800 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 0.03% or 2,246 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 344 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability accumulated 15,660 shares. Moreover, Ledyard State Bank has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,640 shares. Stralem Inc owns 26,160 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Lc holds 6,573 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability has 93,309 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 35,996 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr invested in 0.25% or 1.86M shares. Tiedemann Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 13,007 shares. Madison Hldg Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,230 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.04% stake. Argent Trust reported 0.25% stake. Allen Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 188,010 shares stake. Cls Ltd Liability Corp reported 103 shares stake. Sterling Invest Management Inc stated it has 29,101 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.53% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Republic Inv invested in 1.02M shares. Rech & Management accumulated 158,862 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Inv Management accumulated 13,604 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 259,140 are owned by Blair William Il. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 147,270 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 40,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.04% stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,289 shares.

