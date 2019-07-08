Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Share Price Rose; Twitter (TWTR) Market Valuation Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Cut Holding by $334,080

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $302.02. About 1.26 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 5.57M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares to 16,320 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Cahill Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Personal Cap Advsrs holds 8,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,227 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1,901 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 890 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 223,252 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 248,611 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,047 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 167,843 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8.92M are owned by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Stephens Inc Ar reported 48,562 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.49 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18 million for 101.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,266 shares to 17,136 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).