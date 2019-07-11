Coastline Trust Co Lowered By $341,810 Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

Coastline Trust Co decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 24,910 shares with $6.64 million value, down from 26,195 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $149.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 22.99 million shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7862 FROM BRL1.7657; 27/03/2018 – Sharenet: Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS EARLY REDEMPTION VALUE TOTALS AROUND $1.4B; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS, RAIZEN, IPIRANGA SEEK CADE FOR ACCORD ON FUEL CRISIS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO KEEP JOB DESPITE CABINET RESHUFFLE; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$25.67B; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS WORKING W/GOVT ON FUEL LEGISLATION DRAFT: CEO; 13/03/2018 – PETROBRAS GETS CADE APPROVAL FOR RONCADOR STAKE SALE TO STATOIL; 08/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS IT WILL INVEST 137 MLN REAIS IN PRESIDENTE BERNARDES REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $105.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.07% stake. 26,160 were accumulated by Stralem And. Tctc Ltd Co owns 4,920 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 36,367 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co accumulated 1,520 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt stated it has 1,670 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt reported 48,060 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.21% or 3.41 million shares. Middleton & Ma accumulated 38,510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Insurance Tx invested in 78,254 shares. Strs Ohio owns 606,898 shares. 20,000 are held by Firsthand Mngmt.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $290 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19.

