Coastline Trust Co Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $341,810 as Share Value Rose; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Its Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 830,754 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

