Coastline Trust Co Lifted Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI); Virtu Financial Has Boosted Holding in Aegon N V (AEG) as Shares Declined

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 337.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 82,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 106,469 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 24,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 1.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS -PRICED USD 800 MLN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES, FIRST CALLABLE ON APRIL 11, 2028, AND MATURING ON APRIL 11, 2048; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Dutch Insurers’ Ratings Reflect Diverse Profiles, Capital; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,174 shares to 10,529 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,171 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Cars.com, CVS, Electronic Arts, Halliburton, PNC, Salesforce, Walgreens, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AEGON NV (AEG) CEO Alex Wynaendts on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aegon US launches sustainable fixed income strategy – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aegon: Should You Buy This 5.8% Yielder? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “38 Dogs Of The Seeking Alpha 460 January Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gain Led By Aegon NV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares to 67,190 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,590 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).