Coastline Trust Co Holding in Kimberly (KMB) Trimmed by $464,325 as Market Value Rose; Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Value Declined

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 33,495 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 37,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 2.32M shares traded or 44.71% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 478 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 5,271 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 83,008 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Insur Company has 1.38% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 264,400 shares. Albert D Mason invested 1.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mai Management stated it has 4,587 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bluemountain Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Mngmt Company holds 0.72% or 9,434 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 2,544 shares. Acg Wealth holds 4,260 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 3,685 shares. Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,996 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 8,165 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 22,610 shares to 159,355 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 29,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,165 shares to 70,237 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 21,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 3,778 shares. Stearns Fincl owns 3,890 shares. Argent Co holds 0.13% or 9,741 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 8,147 shares. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.56% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Camarda Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 30 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 224 shares. Ruggie Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 6,119 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 56 shares. First Foundation holds 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 2,639 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has 27,546 shares. Sabal Tru owns 220,586 shares. 59,456 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20M for 19.48 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.