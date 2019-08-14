Coastline Trust Co Has Upped Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (AZUL) Sellers Decreased By 7.62% Their Shorts

Coastline Trust Co increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 2,770 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 17,760 shares with $1.94M value, up from 14,990 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $73.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 360,706 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. AZUL’s SI was 6.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 6.95 million shares previously. With 634,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL)’s short sellers to cover AZUL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 38,943 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 08/03/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 80.1 PCT, UP 0.8 POINTS; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.6 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 10/05/2018 – Azul Cargo Express 1Q Rev Grew 61% Yr Over Yr; 24/05/2018 – AZUL CANCELS SOME FLIGHTS IN BRAZIL DUE TO TRUCK STRIKE; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SBM Baleia Azul, S.a.r.l.’s Sr. Secured Notes at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q EPS BRL.063; 08/03/2018 – AZUL SA – FEB PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPKS) INCREASED 16.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 27/04/2018 – United’s Economic Stake in Azul Goes From 3.7% to 8%; 08/03/2018 – Azul 4Q Oper Pft BRL305.6M

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It has a 28.77 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft.

Among 4 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Azul had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,362 shares to 76,371 valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) stake by 6,855 shares and now owns 67,190 shares. Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 23.11% above currents $94.46 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets.