Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Waters (WAT) Stake by $434,230; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Stake

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 793,110 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.27 million, down from 798,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 924,508 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Co stated it has 0.83% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 329,817 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp. Cleararc owns 1,759 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 32 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 148,648 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 127,016 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 2,231 were reported by Sun Life Finance. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 2,067 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.24% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 394,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 254,291 shares stake. S&Co accumulated 9,210 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company has 4,082 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8,375 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.49M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 61 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,455 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 43,560 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 728,055 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.5% or 6,452 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation owns 3,320 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 24 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 1.47 million shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.56% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 624 shares. Richard C Young And Communications has 79,727 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley stated it has 12,897 shares. Creative Planning holds 48,490 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 200,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 141,176 shares to 391,325 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).