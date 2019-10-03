Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $400,520; Eastern Bank Trimmed Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Declined

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,624 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, down from 27,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 3.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,587 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 8,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $154.82. About 1.79M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.45M shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 1.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old National Fincl Bank In invested in 0.17% or 18,980 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 2,340 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 214,794 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank & holds 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,884 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,972 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Asset One Limited holds 0.27% or 314,116 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,379 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 132,828 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 8,075 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability owns 9,370 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 8,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macroview Investment Management Llc stated it has 333 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “3M Co. (MMM) Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.12 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,151 shares to 12,680 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,137 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron’s shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s 2019 Fuel Your School Program Celebrates 10 Years, Expanding its Reach and Making Over $5 Million Available for Classroom Supplies in the US – CSRwire.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 14.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares to 267,915 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).