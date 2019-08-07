Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $658,735; Brown Advisory Securities Lowered Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 6,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 31,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $188.01. About 1.54 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 6.08 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

