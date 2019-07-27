Coastline Trust Co Has Raised By $403,555 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Last Week Symantec (SYMC) Analysts

Coastline Trust Co increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 94.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 9,385 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 19,322 shares with $841,000 value, up from 9,937 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated the shares of SYMC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Monday, June 17 report. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $28 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Initiate

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was made by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm stated it has 2,705 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 222,296 shares. Charter has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). South Dakota Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% stake. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,535 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 207,432 shares. Taconic Advsrs Lp has 250,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0% or 2,083 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 127,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability reported 50,805 shares stake. Beutel Goodman & Communication has invested 0.68% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 0.05% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 11,388 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC)

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 528.6 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B holds 0.25% or 6,817 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Capital Management Inc owns 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,300 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 7,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd, New York-based fund reported 261,468 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 1 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.26% or 16,257 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 10,000 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co owns 64,296 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 6,095 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Co invested in 1.25% or 1.29M shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,047 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.02% or 30,254 shares. 6.88 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,775 shares to 33,495 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,285 shares and now owns 24,910 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.