Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position; Nordson (NDSN) Shorts Down By 4.53%

Coastline Trust Co decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co analyzed 4,560 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 45,030 shares with $7.45M value, down from 49,590 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $69.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. NDSN's SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)'s short sellers to cover NDSN's short positions. The SI to Nordson Corporation's float is 3.5%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 130,702 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co increased Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT) stake by 3,415 shares to 99,916 valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adr A stake by 9,975 shares and now owns 36,535 shares. Invesco Variable Rate Preferre was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.15 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.97% above currents $160.41 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of Nordson (NDSN) Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson (NDSN) Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold Nordson Corporation shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.