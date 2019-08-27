Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $332,310; MINTH GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN (MNTHF) Sellers Decreased By 0.64% Their Shorts

Coastline Trust Co decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 123,843 shares with $6.69M value, down from 130,113 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $201.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Coastline Trust Co increased Exempt Bond Etf stake by 6,700 shares to 63,605 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,900 shares and now owns 20,665 shares.