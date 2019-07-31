Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $332,310; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Position By $645,000

Coastline Trust Co decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 123,843 shares with $6.69M value, down from 130,113 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $238.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 11.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 15,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.14 million shares with $49.18 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 2.11 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Coastline Trust Co increased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 4,475 shares to 14,375 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 21,294 shares and now owns 111,575 shares. Invesco Variable Rate Preferre was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Holdg Lp accumulated 0% or 54 shares. M Secs Incorporated invested in 0.84% or 67,044 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 61,070 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore invested in 15,749 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 39,150 shares. 348,773 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.08M were reported by Hamlin Cap Lc. Cincinnati Corp reported 2.38 million shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,460 shares. Loeb Prns Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement Sys holds 856,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp holds 0% or 129 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 74,786 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 63,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Joel Isaacson invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 42.85M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 135,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 194 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 219,738 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Lc holds 90,892 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). South Dakota Inv Council owns 537,707 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,310 shares. Roundview invested in 0.07% or 7,272 shares.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash – StreetInsider.com”, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, February 15.