Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered By $490,980 Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding; Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust Has 0.73 Sentiment

Coastline Trust Co decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,845 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 60,943 shares with $5.13 million value, down from 66,788 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $138.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M

Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.60, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.79 million shares, up from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $405.60 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 32,602 shares traded. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust for 14,230 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 196,355 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 158,972 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 29,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com invested 1.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 5,150 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 3.49M shares or 3.26% of the stock. Mengis Cap Mgmt owns 12,538 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 26,156 shares. 1,059 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak owns 33,537 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.05M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 17,333 shares. Caprock holds 15,388 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Everence Cap reported 23,737 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sei owns 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 889,342 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 5.48M shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.76% above currents $88.42 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $60 target.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 31.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co increased Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE) stake by 8,125 shares to 17,380 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 2,770 shares and now owns 17,760 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

