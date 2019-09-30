Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered By $410,050 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (GOTRF) Shorts Raised By 27.68%

GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) had an increase of 27.68% in short interest. GOTRF’s SI was 106,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.68% from 83,100 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 10 days are for GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GOTRF)’s short sellers to cover GOTRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.077 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,950 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 45,483 shares with $6.34M value, down from 48,433 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co increased Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) stake by 4,711 shares to 102,073 valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Variable Rate Preferre stake by 41,055 shares and now owns 267,915 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 204,900 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 186,455 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 72,349 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.06% or 171,209 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 40,357 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.42 million are held by Hexavest. 17,074 are owned by Cwh Cap Management. Cahill Finance Advsrs holds 6,171 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 11,970 were reported by Albion Financial Gru Ut. Churchill Corporation stated it has 20,053 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Com has 32,116 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.41M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Annex Advisory Svcs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,095 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.71% above currents $128.6 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Goliath Resources Limited operates as a precious metals exploration firm in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $8.74 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and/or copper. It currently has negative earnings. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in four properties that include the Lucky Strike property, which covers 23,992 hectares located to the north of Terrace; the Bingo property that covers 989 hectares located to the southeast of Stewart; the Copperhead property covering 4,354 hectares located to the southwest of Smithers; and the Golddigger property, which covers 14,220 hectares located to the southeast of Stewart.

