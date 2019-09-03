Coastline Trust Co Has Lifted By $418,250 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Shorts Increased By 87.1%

Coastline Trust Co increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 21.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 2,390 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 13,320 shares with $2.34M value, up from 10,930 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 451,987 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) had an increase of 87.1% in short interest. CCO’s SI was 6.69M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 87.1% from 3.58M shares previously. With 1.06M avg volume, 6 days are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO)’s short sellers to cover CCO’s short positions. The SI to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s float is 17.78%. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.525. About 2.69M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,285 shares to 24,910 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) stake by 9,193 shares and now owns 28,767 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 6.91% above currents $207.65 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, March 11 report. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford owns 1,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 473 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 42,664 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 1.39% or 57,119 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 1,476 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,282 shares. Bainco International Invsts holds 0.75% or 26,473 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Skylands Capital Ltd Company reported 4,650 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 167,616 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests invested in 107,211 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 620,369 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 360 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 43,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 33,174 shares. Zazove Limited Liability holds 451,871 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 19,312 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Angelo Gordon & Communication Limited Partnership has invested 1.87% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 2,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 604,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 617,982 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 721,094 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider WELLS SCOTT bought $35,442. 25,000 shares valued at $57,563 were bought by COLEMAN BRIAN D. on Tuesday, August 13. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07 million worth of stock or 1.20 million shares. HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360 worth of stock or 200,000 shares. MORELAND W BENJAMIN also bought $913,680 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares.