Coastline Trust Co Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake By $813,400; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding By $42.37 Million

Coastline Trust Co increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 31.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 4,900 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 20,665 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 15,765 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $517.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Better Assess Their News Feed — 2d Update; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S FACEBOOK PROBE WILL EXAMINE POSSIBLE INFRINGEMENT OF ISRAELIS’ PRIVACY – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 90.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 8.47 million shares as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)’s stock declined 11.99%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 17.88M shares with $91.17 million value, up from 9.40M last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $601.11 million valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.82 million shares traded or 94.35% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. $80,750 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was bought by MCENANY PATRICK J on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharma has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 65.58% above currents $5.84 stock price. Catalyst Pharma had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 4.77 million shares. Prudential holds 98,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 1,703 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 41,149 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,624 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Broadfin Limited Liability stated it has 6.17% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.7% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 27,000 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Pura Vida Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 197,594 shares or 0.33% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 297,238 shares stake. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 1.13 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 62,597 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt has 15.75 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 420,247 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Wildcat Limited Co owns 42,053 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,155 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northeast Consultants reported 0.12% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6.83 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.43% or 2,247 shares in its portfolio. 31,905 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Capstone Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.33% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap Com has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,723 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 4,810 shares to 49,590 valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) stake by 10,205 shares and now owns 59,704 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.99% above currents $181.3 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.