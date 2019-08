Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Position; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Timken Co (TKR) Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 20.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 15,650 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 19,650 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $9.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 447,096 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Timken Co (TKR) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 25,866 shares as Timken Co (TKR)’s stock declined 11.74%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 157,782 shares with $6.88 million value, down from 183,648 last quarter. Timken Co now has $3.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 543,050 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Net $80.2M; 27/03/2018 – On Steel Tariffs, It’s Timken vs. Timken

Coastline Trust Co increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,390 shares to 13,320 valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE) stake by 8,125 shares and now owns 17,380 shares. Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 2.87% above currents $113.25 stock price. Avery Dennison had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of AVY in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap stated it has 8,300 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 16,726 shares in its portfolio. Synovus reported 0% stake. Calamos Advisors Llc owns 44,704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.31% or 236,867 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 24 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 7,693 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has 2.85% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Whittier Trust holds 1,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 6.21 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,222 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 9,768 shares to 23,751 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 7,553 shares and now owns 23,204 shares. Chart Inds Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.08% or 632,091 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,450 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.48% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 644,679 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 15,444 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 15,113 shares. Mason Street Lc has 36,262 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Fund owns 41,600 shares. Paragon Cap Limited reported 7,166 shares. Moreover, Moneta Group Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 6,534 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 19,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,174 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 2.11M shares.