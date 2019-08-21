Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased Avery Dennison (AVY) Position by $448,000; Bio (TECH) Market Value Rose While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 210,721 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 33 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39B, down from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $192.96. About 70,696 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 2,340 shares to 80,995 shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays S/T Bd (SJNK) by 26,800 shares to 155,015 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

