Coastline Trust Co Has Boosted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Financial Advantage Raised Stake

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 9,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,322 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 9,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

