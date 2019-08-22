Coastline Trust Co Has Boosted Costco Wholesale New (COST) Position By $312,180; Two Sigma Securities Decreased By $1.86 Million Its Kimberly Clark (Put) (KMB) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (Put) (KMB) stake by 76.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 15,000 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (Put) (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 4,500 shares with $558,000 value, down from 19,500 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp (Put) now has $48.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c

Coastline Trust Co increased Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 1,290 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 10,735 shares with $2.60M value, up from 9,445 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp New now has $121.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,285 shares to 24,910 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,362 shares and now owns 76,371 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman owns 8,973 shares. 842 are owned by Northeast Fin Consultants. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 1.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,128 are owned by Leavell Invest. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68,214 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 28,101 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.58% or 292,673 shares. 37,563 were reported by Washington Tru Communications. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,535 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Condor Cap Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 4,667 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 9,970 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.26% below currents $275.68 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 6,500 shares to 30,700 valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 13,805 shares and now owns 22,593 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 13,623 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 2,067 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,893 shares. Goelzer Invest Management reported 5,294 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Homrich And Berg invested in 0.09% or 14,700 shares. Moreover, Cypress Gru has 0.27% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shoker Inv Counsel holds 13,623 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 200,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.01% or 109,419 shares in its portfolio. 27,817 are held by S&Co. Bellecapital invested in 1,780 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hartford Mgmt holds 48,191 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.82 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.