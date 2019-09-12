Coastline Trust Co Decreased Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $352,450; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Has Increased Holding by $902,025

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 78,669 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 83,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 2.92 million shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Highlander Cap Management Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,524 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,512 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 6,205 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 928,639 shares. Exane Derivatives has 5,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,709 were accumulated by Fort L P. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,953 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 439,304 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 67,073 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.2% or 16,162 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 8,469 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osterweis Capital Mgmt owns 6,209 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 4,540 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.79 million for 19.86 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 21,529 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 165,939 shares stake. Adirondack Company holds 0.01% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies Inc accumulated 4.32M shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 471 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 104,314 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 293,337 shares. 151,597 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. North Management Corporation has invested 0.95% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Voloridge Inv Lc stated it has 197,805 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Communication reported 79,793 shares stake. Hm Payson & Com holds 32,387 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0.08% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 628,507 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT) by 3,415 shares to 99,916 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).