Coastline Trust Co Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Position by $1.58 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 4.07 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 81,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 19.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52,689 shares to 73,199 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 560 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

