Coastline Trust Co Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $332,310 as Shares Rose; As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Price Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position by $1.87 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 175.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 18,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,157 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 10,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 342,560 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 130,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.37% stake. Westwood Holding Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Ca stated it has 228,583 shares. Amp Invsts has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Primecap Ca reported 20.12 million shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.70M shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Kessler Grp Limited Liability Com owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,234 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Capwealth Limited owns 432,293 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Regent Invest Lc holds 1.56% or 86,758 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartford Management Co holds 1.1% or 717,314 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associates has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Cap Mgmt accumulated 8,956 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,925 shares to 8,108 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 170,084 shares to 587,359 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 71,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,512 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).