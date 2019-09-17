Coastline Trust Co Cut Nike Class B (NKE) Holding; Terex (TEX) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Coastline Trust Co decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,518 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 56,425 shares with $4.74M value, down from 60,943 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $136.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 1.75M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn

Among 2 analysts covering Terex Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corporation Common Stock has $3100 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 12.60% above currents $27.53 stock price. Terex Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3100 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.29 million activity. $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, July 10 SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,080 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 441 shares. On Monday, September 9 the insider BARR KEVIN A bought $236. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 327,711 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 144.89 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Coastline Trust Co increased Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) stake by 5,625 shares to 56,657 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adr A stake by 9,975 shares and now owns 36,535 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) was raised too.