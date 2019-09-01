Coastline Trust Co Cut Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holding; PHOSAGRO PJSC GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (PHOJY) Shorts Decreased By 95.92%

Coastline Trust Co decreased Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,904 shares as Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 15,915 shares with $3.02 million value, down from 17,819 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp Com now has $163.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

PHOSAGRO PJSC GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) had a decrease of 95.92% in short interest. PHOJY’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95.92% from 4,900 shares previously. It closed at $12.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $225’s average target is 3.23% above currents $217.97 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 33 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 524,351 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc owns 40,233 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,716 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 3,322 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt holds 4,907 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1,992 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alyeska Grp Incorporated LP holds 0.3% or 111,748 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 756,883 shares. Parkside Natl Bank has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ipswich Mgmt reported 0.74% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.79M shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,510 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 17,129 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

PJSC PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in the Russian Federation and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. It operates in two divisions, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.