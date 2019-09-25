Coastline Trust Co Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,483 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 48,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 2.05 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tennessee-based Martin & Com Tn has invested 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Com stated it has 156,525 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allstate Corp accumulated 0.61% or 243,777 shares. Jcic Asset Inc invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Miller Investment Limited Partnership reported 17,828 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monroe Retail Bank Tru Mi reported 8,944 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,975 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 89,967 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 177,043 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,005 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 308,200 shares stake. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.83% or 210,315 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,031 shares to 23,411 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,439 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).