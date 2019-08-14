Coastline Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX); Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped Intelsat S A (I) Position by $6.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 21,870 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 496,667 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 779,998 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat 39 – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Intelsat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Named one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Ltd Co invested in 21,439 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1.41 million shares. Hussman Strategic, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.07% or 10,150 shares. Insur Com Tx reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pennsylvania Trust Company invested in 5,670 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 247 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 4,050 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc stated it has 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 6,940 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 2,819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prns Llc has 0.06% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,071 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 5,955 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co stated it has 11,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.