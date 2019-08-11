Coastline Trust Co Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Old Republic International Has Boosted Position by $4.91 Million as Stock Price Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 8,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,775 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 893,978 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares to 220,500 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 33,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 21,215 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Starr Intl Inc accumulated 3,989 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 16,847 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 134,873 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 10,252 shares. Verity Verity Limited Company accumulated 58,686 shares. Korea Inv holds 97,800 shares. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 36,808 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 3 were reported by Fil Limited. Old Republic reported 1.32M shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,627 shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Leggett and Platt (LEG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 10,205 shares to 59,704 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,943 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Qci Asset Ny has 73,808 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Charter Trust accumulated 7,894 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Broderick Brian C reported 10,474 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 82,524 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,588 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability reported 37,041 shares. Allstate holds 38,982 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,837 are owned by Doheny Asset Ca. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 18,077 shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harvey Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corp holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs stated it has 200,482 shares.