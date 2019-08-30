Coastline Trust Co Boosted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $307,850; Valuation Rose; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Price Declined While Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered by $4.58 Million Its Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 683,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 988,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 956,648 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 15,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.73M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,270 shares to 123,843 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 464,712 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim Company has 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 0.3% or 30,571 shares. Miles Cap holds 1,253 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel New York holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,262 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 56,590 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 435,747 shares or 4.47% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,045 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 1.71 million shares. Duncker Streett Inc has invested 2.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Golub Gru Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 49,058 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.24% or 661,838 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership owns 116,462 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $62.64M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

