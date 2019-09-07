Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

We are comparing Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 218.26 N/A -0.48 0.00 RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Co-Diagnostics Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Co-Diagnostics Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Liquidity

Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.5 and a Quick Ratio of 16.5. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 83.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Co-Diagnostics Inc. and RadNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 64.3% respectively. 40.37% are Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while RadNet Inc. has 44.84% stronger performance.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.