Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Since Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 208.36 N/A -0.48 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.28 N/A 2.20 39.23

Table 1 demonstrates Co-Diagnostics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Liquidity

16.5 and 16.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. Its rival PerkinElmer Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Co-Diagnostics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$2 is Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 88.68%. On the other hand, PerkinElmer Inc.’s potential upside is 20.55% and its average price target is $101. The information presented earlier suggests that Co-Diagnostics Inc. looks more robust than PerkinElmer Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Co-Diagnostics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 97.8%. 40.37% are Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while PerkinElmer Inc. has 9.64% stronger performance.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.