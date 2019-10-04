Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 0.00 11.61M -0.48 0.00 Heska Corporation 71 25.24 6.74M 0.55 145.71

Demonstrates Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Heska Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1,061,922,619.59% -430.9% -204.9% Heska Corporation 9,523,809.52% 3.9% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 16.5 while its Current Ratio is 16.5. Meanwhile, Heska Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heska Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Heska Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, and a 88.68% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Heska Corporation is $71.5, which is potential -0.31% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Co-Diagnostics Inc. appears more favorable than Heska Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 90.5% respectively. 40.37% are Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Heska Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92%

For the past year Heska Corporation has weaker performance than Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Heska Corporation beats Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.