Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Both Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 647.93 N/A -0.48 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.22 N/A 1.13 64.75

Demonstrates Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Liquidity

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16.5 and 16.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genomic Health Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Co-Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a 56.25% upside potential and an average price target of $2. Competitively Genomic Health Inc. has an average price target of $74.17, with potential upside of 3.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Co-Diagnostics Inc. appears more favorable than Genomic Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 94% respectively. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Genomic Health Inc. has 13.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats Co-Diagnostics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.