Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Both Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 658.06 N/A -0.48 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 6 8.57 N/A -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 16.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 6.9% respectively. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 110.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Co-Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.