Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

We will be comparing the differences between Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 218.26 N/A -0.48 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 4.89 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 16.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.5. The Current Ratio of rival Biocept Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.49% and an $2 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Biocept Inc. is $3, which is potential 267.87% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Biocept Inc. seems more appealing than Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 12.6%. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.37%. Comparatively, Biocept Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Biocept Inc. has 17.43% stronger performance.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.