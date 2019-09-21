Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 208.53 N/A -0.48 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 313 4.53 N/A 19.00 17.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 88.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 40.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.