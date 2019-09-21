Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|1
|208.53
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|313
|4.53
|N/A
|19.00
|17.05
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|0.00%
|-430.9%
|-204.9%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$2 is Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 88.68%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.6% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|-5.19%
|58.81%
|28.32%
|-42.86%
|-63.11%
|-14.09%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|4%
|18.68%
|9.82%
|83.56%
|170.61%
|40.86%
For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 40.86% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
