Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Comparing side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 214.25 N/A -0.48 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.18 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

16.5 and 16.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. Its rival Neuronetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.7 respectively. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuronetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 83.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 93.7%. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has stronger performance than Neuronetics Inc.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.