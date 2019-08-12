Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised By $6.91 Million Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 81.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 287,900 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 640,000 shares with $15.64M value, up from 352,100 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $1.28 lastly. It is down 63.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics has $2 highest and $2 lowest target. $2’s average target is 56.25% above currents $1.28 stock price. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $21.78 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Big Winner: Co-Diagnostics – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Vector Control Products Continue to Gain Acceptance Across the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Co-Diagnostics Mosquito Testing Products Generate Buzz – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 175.78% above currents $18.04 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Incredibly Cheap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks to Watch Through the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.