Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 124,478 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 73 decreased and sold their stakes in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database reported: 58.08 million shares, up from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 48 Increased: 69 New Position: 34.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $21.44 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 139,582 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC

