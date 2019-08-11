Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Shorts Down By 4.54%

Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $1.28 lastly. It is down 63.11% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) had a decrease of 4.54% in short interest. HNNA’s SI was 82,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.54% from 85,900 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s short sellers to cover HNNA’s short positions. The SI to Hennessy Advisors Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 25,547 shares traded or 78.91% up from the average. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has declined 37.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel

More notable recent Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Big Winner: Co-Diagnostics – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Vector Control Products Continue to Gain Acceptance Across the US – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Co-Diagnostics Mosquito Testing Products Generate Buzz – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $21.78 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics has $2 highest and $2 lowest target. $2’s average target is 56.25% above currents $1.28 stock price. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $71.97 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.51 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.