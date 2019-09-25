CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 8 0.78 N/A 0.84 9.81 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.98 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNX Resources Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CNX Resources Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources Corporation has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CNX Resources Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNX Resources Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.6%. About 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats CNX Resources Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.