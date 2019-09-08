CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Both CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.83 N/A 0.84 9.81 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.31 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CNX Resources Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources Corporation has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Noble Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CNX Resources Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Noble Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 33.86% and its average target price is $30.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.